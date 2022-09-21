Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

