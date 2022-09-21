Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Financial Survey

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 14.06% 6.63% 0.53% Ottawa Bancorp 21.19% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.17 $14.66 million $1.29 15.50 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.38 $2.90 million $1.18 11.51

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ottawa Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

