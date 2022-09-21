CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 5th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 3.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $38,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.17 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

