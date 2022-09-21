Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. 18,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,544. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

