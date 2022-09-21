Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 4,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,258,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,701 shares of company stock worth $11,359,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

