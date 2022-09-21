Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 4,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,258,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
