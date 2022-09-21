Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 419,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,438. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

