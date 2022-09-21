Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 538,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

