Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $289.27. 50,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

