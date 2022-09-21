Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $288.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.