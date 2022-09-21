Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 19,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,467. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,239,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.