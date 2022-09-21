ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.3 %

IMOS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 42,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $748.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

