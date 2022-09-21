China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Shares Up 19.7%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59,159% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

About China Coal Energy

(Get Rating)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

