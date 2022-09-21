Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,911. The company has a market cap of $630.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.