Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 2,928,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

