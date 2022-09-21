Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $31.92 Million Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,172 shares during the period. Genesis Energy comprises 1.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Genesis Energy worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In related news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,781. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

