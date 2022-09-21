Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $197.37 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,776,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,287,112 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 10.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $197,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.7% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 20,138,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,291,475. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

