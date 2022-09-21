Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.69

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.69 and traded as high as C$12.79. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 5,380 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.5710268 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

