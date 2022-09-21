Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $30.73

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $29.15. Chemours shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 28,272 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

