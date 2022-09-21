Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 286,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.11. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.