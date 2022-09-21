ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $645,917.20

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $645,917.20 and $14,502.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001011 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

