Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

