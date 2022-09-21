Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 26,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Chalice Brands Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Chalice Brands Company Profile

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

