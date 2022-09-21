Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.89. Certara shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 5,965 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Certara Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Certara by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

