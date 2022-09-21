Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
