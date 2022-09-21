CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 3,494,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

