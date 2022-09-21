Cellframe Market Cap Reaches $7.43 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $84,232.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe launched on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,599,168 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cellframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.