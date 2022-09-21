Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 144,355 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

