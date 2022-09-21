Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

