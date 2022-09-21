Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,389. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

