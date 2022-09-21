Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 56,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

