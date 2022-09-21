Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 202,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.