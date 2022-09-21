Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,489 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,252. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

