Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $291.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $264.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.