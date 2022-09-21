Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.36. 28,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,193. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.