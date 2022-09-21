Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 237,104 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3,153.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,104 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 7.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.4% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 66.9% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. ERN LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 142,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.