Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,326. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 69.55% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

