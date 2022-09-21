Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 44,334 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,334 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 110,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

