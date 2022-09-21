Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 185.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. 22,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,883. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.