Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,604. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

