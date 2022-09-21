Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.22. 49,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

