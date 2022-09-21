Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 450.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 29,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,189. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

