Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

PGR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

