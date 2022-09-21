Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $30.52 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.49. 20,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,234. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

