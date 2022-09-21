Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $6,865,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.65.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,027. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.