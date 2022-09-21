CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CarMax by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,431 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

