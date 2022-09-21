CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. CareCloud accounts for 3.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 4.21% of CareCloud worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,405. The company has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.61.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

