Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. 26,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,162. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

