Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 3,362,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,570. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.