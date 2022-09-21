Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 74,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,719 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 35,410,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,890,703. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

