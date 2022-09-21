Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $779.22 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and approximately $779.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.83 or 0.06983096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00088000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00028050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

